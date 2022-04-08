Binghamton’s Business Plan Competition deadline extended
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The deadline for Binghamton’s Plan Competition has been extended to April 13.
The competition is for entrepreneurs who are looking for start a business or business owners whose business is less than 5-years-old.
The first, second and third place winners of the competition will win cash prizes to help fund their businesses.
