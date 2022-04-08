Advertisement

Binghamton’s Business Plan Competition deadline extended

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The deadline for Binghamton’s Plan Competition has been extended to April 13.

The competition is for entrepreneurs who are looking for start a business or business owners whose business is less than 5-years-old.

The first, second and third place winners of the competition will win cash prizes to help fund their businesses.

For more information, follow this link.

UPDATE: DEADLINE EXTENDED AGAIN - BLDC Business Plan Competition Executive Summaries will be due 4/13/22 at 12:00 PM! If...

Posted by Binghamton Economic Development on Friday, April 8, 2022

