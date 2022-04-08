Easter Eggstravaganza coming to the Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join the Ross Park Zoo for an Eggstravaganza!

Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter said the zoo is preparing for fun-filled events.

“We’ve got our breakfast with a bunny and this is the first time we’ve done this event so we’re excited to be inviting the Easter Bunny to the Ross Park Zoo on Friday and Saturday morning,” Ginter said.

Ginter said there will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, a private Easter egg hunt, and breakfast catered by Marilu’s Catering.

“Following breakfast with a bunny is our Eggstravaganza event in the zoo which is a self-paced Easter egg hunt so it’s a scavenger hunt through the zoo to find six different colored eggs that will be hidden among the animals at the zoo,” Ginter said. “Everyone has a chance to find the eggs and then we’ll have some prize baskets for folks at the end as well as games and craft activities.”

Community Engagement Manager Daniel Laskaris said guests can purchase tickets in advance.

“For breakfast with a bunny the cost is $25 per person and if you’re a Ross Park Zoo member it’s $20, kids 2 and under are $10,” Laskaris said. “For the Eggstravaganza tickets are $10 for the public and if you’re a Ross Park Zoo member they are $5.”

The Eggstravaganza event will take place April 15 and 16 at the Ross Park Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last admission ticket for the Eggstravaganza will be sold at 2 p.m.