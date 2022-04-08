Advertisement

Flooding causes road closures in Delaware County

Image courtesy of MGN.
(WEEK / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- According to 511NY, there are road closures in Delaware County due to flooding from Thursday’s storm.

As of 12:50 p.m., 511NY is reporting all lanes are blocked off on NY 8 in both directions between Axtell and Michigan Hollow roads in Deposit. They say an alternate route is China Rd t SR 206 to SR 8 northbound. The alternate route is reversed for people traveling southbound.

As of 3:30 a.m., 511NY is reporting all lanes are blocked off on NY 10 in both directions between CR 16 and Peaks Brook Rd in Delhi. They say no alternative route is available.

As of 3:20 a.m., 511NY is reporting all lanes are blocked off on NY 30 in both directions at Holiday Brook and Berry Brook roads in Colchester. They say there is no alternative route available.

As of 12:50 a.m., 511NY is reporting all lanes are blocked off on NY 357 in both directions at Rich Rd in Franklin. They say no alternative route is available at this time and traffic will be turned around.

Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates on these closures.

