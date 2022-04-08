Healthy Lifestyles Coalition reopens Fresh Cycles Program, teaching community bike maintenance and road safety

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- United Way of Broome County’s Healthy Lifestyles Coalition is reopening its Fresh Cycles Program for the season.

The special bike program teaches community members age nine and up about bike maintenance, repairs and safety through a series of five classes.

Health Initiatives Manager Laura Lacasse said once the classes are complete, participants get to choose a free bike and helmet to take home with them.

“They’re always so excited and then we’ll see them come back because we have our second program, which is called Open Shop,” said Lacasse.

Open Shop allows people to visit the Lee Barta Community Center for assistance with any repairs that need to be made to their bikes. Lacasse said these programs are a great opportunity for both youth and adults to have fun and learn new skills.

“It gives them a nice safe place to go,” Lacasse said. “In different areas over here, transportation might be a barrier for some people. So, it’s not only for the kids -- it’s also for the adults.”

To kick off these community bike programs, HLC is hosting its “Pedal Into Spring Event” Saturday, Apr. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Lee Barta Community Center in Binghamton. The event will have family-friendly activities and a raffle for a chance to win a bike.

More information on the Fresh Cycles Program or Pedal Into Spring Event can be found here or on the Healthy Lifestyles Coalition’s Facebook page.