How ‘The Fitness Range’ is Helping improve physical health in the community

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As we start to move into sunnier weather more people are taking this opportunity to improve their physical health, whether it be with walks to create awareness or playing sports.

Robert Burdick, owner of The Fitness Range says during the pandemic it was hard for most people to work out in the gyms, so he created a personal training business which would give residents a safe space to work on their health.

“A lot of people are intimated by the gym and I wanted to create a setting where people don’t have to be intimidated and people just feel comfortable and looking forward to getting healthy” said Robert Burdick.

He says physical health is essential to your quality of life and people of all ages should stay active.

“When you’re older you want to be able to do activities with your kids or grand kids, and tell them yeah! we can go hiking , yeah I can bring the rock salt into the garage, yeah we can go sleigh riding. You don’t want to tell them no I cant do that. You want to improve your quality of life as much as you can as well as you can for as long as you can” said Robert Burdick.

He adds all the equipment is beginner friendly, and he offers personal training to all residents 16 and up.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.