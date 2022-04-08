(WBNG) -- Apr. 9 is the Broome County Humane Society’s Spring Rummage Sale.

The sale will start at 8 a.m. in the American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton. The sale will go until 2 p.m.

Broome county humane society fun development coordinator Annie Taylor urges people to bring reusable bags.

The sale will be cash only and all the proceeds will go to the Broome County Humane Society.

On Apr. 8 there were donations of items from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.