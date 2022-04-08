Advertisement

Lamp burns clothes pile in Johnson City home, crews respond

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Fire Marshal Bob Blakelee, crews responded to 110 Beatrice St. and reported piles of smoldering clothes on the second floor of the home. He said firefighters used a water can to fully extinguish the fire, which was previously knocked down by the homeowner with a dry-chemical extinguisher.

Damage was contained to the bedroom but the second floor sustained some smoke and water damage.

Blakeslee said a man and woman lived in the home with their two children. He said the father smelled smoke and smoothing burning around 4 a.m. but was unable to find any fire. Shortly before 6 a.m., he noticed the smell was stronger and was coming from a pile of clothes on the bedroom floor and the room was filling with smoke.

His wife called 911 and he used a fire extinguisher.

Blakeslee said the fire was caused by a fluorescent desk lamp that was left on and came into contact with the clothes pile.

Fire officials said they would like to remind village residents to have smoke and fire alarms installed in their homes as smoldering fires can burn undetected for hours but produce deadly amounts of carbon monoxide.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

