Second grade students at Ben Franklin Elementary are getting in the Easter spirit with some fluffy friends

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A little over six years ago, Ben Franklin Second Grade Teacher Laurie Skinner told 12 News she reached out to the Cornell Cooperative Extension to implement a life cycle lesson into their classes involving baby chicks.

The lesson is both educational and adorable, as second-grade students raise eggs in an incubator for a 21-day period and observe the process until the fertilized eggs hatch.

“They’ve been so attentive to them, they’ve come in every morning checking the humidity, they’re checking the temperature and we’re panicked like mother hens constantly,” said Skinner.

Second-grade teachers at Ben Franklin, Horace Mann, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary have implemented this life cycles lesson into their reading and writing curriculum.

They say the lesson comes just in time for spring break before the baby chicks are sent home with one of the school teachers to live on a farm.