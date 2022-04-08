Teacher’s adopted dog gets certification to be a therapy dog, she brings dog into the classroom

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, Brayleigh, a therapy dog, makes a presence during Dana Ingerson’s music class from time to time.

Dana adopted Brayleigh in 2020 as a family dog after a breast cancer diagnosis in 2018.

“When I was going through treatment and I was going through everything, my dogs, even though I didn’t have Brayleigh at the time, I had three other dogs.. They were super important to me getting me back on my feet,” said Ingerson.

Dana told 12 News she always wanted a therapy dog. Through her treatment, she met The Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dogs, Inc.

“We’ve talked about having one here in our building before it just never panned out. Timing is everything,” she said.

This is Brayleigh’s first year inside the halls and isn’t around everyday, but to get to this point, it has been a journey in the making.

“They can’t be certified until they’re a year. So we kind of waited that year went by and then I got her in her certification class and we took that and then we took our test and we were certified,” said Ingerson.

Dana said therapy dogs have been shown to help reduce stress, blood pressure, and anxiety and saw a role for this in the classroom, too.

“I just know how much it has enriched my life,” said the music teacher.

Teacher Ingerson said the dog isn’t a distraction to the learning process. Once familiar with its surroundings and the people in the room, Brayleigh usually stays near the teacher or her designated blanket.