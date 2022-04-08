Truth Pharm rolls out full Family Support Services

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There’s a unique new service offered at Truth Pharm.

“Truth Pharm is a not-for-profit agency that helps people with substance use disorder,” Family Support Coach Laurie Saeman said. “We provide education, support, and most everyone in the group has been touched by substance use disorder in some manner.”

Community Health Worker Ken Butler said Truth Pharm is offering new full Family Support Services.

“Family Support Service includes people who are dealing with relatives that are dealing with substance use,” Butler said. “It’s a 90-minute program and it offers education about substance use, harm reduction, coping abilities and a self-care unit.”

Butler said the Family Support Group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday or each month.

“To get involved anyone can call the office at 607-296-3016 or email us at truthpharm@gmail.com,” Butler said.

Saeman is a 1:1 Family Support Coach and also hosts different programs.

“All the family coaches take turns hosting the program and we do different topics,” Saeman said. “We do Narcan training, motivational speaking, and we always include a self-help because we want to make sure that people are taking care of themselves as well as their loved ones.”

The Family Support Group meets bi-monthly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 49 Pine Street, Suite 6 in Binghamton.