Chenango Bridge Elementary teaches students mindfulness and dental hygiene, hopes this becomes a new tradition

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ahead of spring break, Chenango Bridge Elementary School held it’s first ever Wellness Day for students.

During this inaugural event, students were brought to several activity and lesson stations throughout the building.

“I think wellness at any age is important ,but it’s such a critical time for them now,” said Megan Cieri, the school’s guidance counselor and one of the organizers.

Cieri reflected on why they decided to have the event for this age group.

“It’s just such a critical time for them now understanding who they are, learning, and coming into that time of them starting to really take care of themselves and having an awareness of how important that is,” she said.

Cassandra Fassett, a teaching assistant at the elementary school, listed some of the sessions that addressed mindfulness and hygiene.

“We had a mindfulness session, a dental hygiene session, some crafting, and then each grade level did some team building and problem solving exercises,” said Fassett.

A wellness committee was established this year and helped bring the event to life. It’s comprised of teachers from many grade levels, staff, and facility with community connections.

The hope is that students internalized even one concept of wellness and then can apply it to their lives.

“We definitely hope they go home and share some things with their families about what they learned today,” said Fassett.

If anyone’s son or daughter is in need of any local community resources to address overall wellness, the two say a good start is to reach out to the student’s guidance counselor or principal for guidance and recommendations.