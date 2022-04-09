Crews respond to house fire on Airport Road

(WBNG) -- An investigation is underway after a fire in Broome County Saturday evening.

Deputy Fire Coordinator of the Broome County Office of Emergency Services Jerry Launt told 12 News that crews were called to a multi-family home on 1217 Airport Road at approximately 3:45 in the evening for a stove fire.

Launt said when officials arrived, an exhaust fan above a stove caught on fire and extended up into the building before crews put the fire out.

The Red Cross is assisting some of the building’s residents.

Launt advises the public to clean their exhaust fan in their kitchen if they have one.

There are no reported injuries and 12 News will continue to update this developing story as new details are released.