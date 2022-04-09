Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire on Airport Road

The Red Cross is assisting some of the building’s residents.
Crews respond to fire on Airport road.
Crews respond to fire on Airport road.(Emmanuella Pierre)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- An investigation is underway after a fire in Broome County Saturday evening.

Deputy Fire Coordinator of the Broome County Office of Emergency Services Jerry Launt told 12 News that crews were called to a multi-family home on 1217 Airport Road at approximately 3:45 in the evening for a stove fire.

Launt said when officials arrived, an exhaust fan above a stove caught on fire and extended up into the building before crews put the fire out.

The Red Cross is assisting some of the building’s residents.

Launt advises the public to clean their exhaust fan in their kitchen if they have one.

There are no reported injuries and 12 News will continue to update this developing story as new details are released.

Most Read

Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Image courtesy of MGN.
Flooding causes road closures in Delaware County
Lamp burns clothes pile in Johnson City home, crews respond
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

This is the 28th anniversary of Shabbat 2000, the nation’s largest student Shabbat dinner.
Students and community members gather at Binghamton University for Shabbat 2000, nation’s largest student Shabbat dinner
BU Grand Shabbat Dinner for 2000 students
BU Grand Shabbat Dinner for 2000 students
Chenango Bridge Elementary teaches students mindfulness and dental hygiene, hopes this becomes...
Chenango Bridge Elementary teaches students mindfulness and dental hygiene, hopes this becomes a new tradition
Oneonta vs. Chenango Valley softball highlights