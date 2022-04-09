Students and community members gather at Binghamton University for Shabbat 2000, nation’s largest student Shabbat dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University students and community members gathered together Friday, Apr. 8 in celebration of the Jewish Sabbath -- hosting the nation’s largest student Shabbat dinner.

This is the 28th anniversary of Shabbat 2000, initially named Shabbat 1000 when it was first conceived in 1994. Over the years, the amount of people in attendance grew -- starting with just 1000 people, to now almost double that amount.

Student and Major Programs Coordinator, Nora Monasheri, said this is the first time in two years they have been able to all gather for this event due to pandemic restrictions.

“One of our values is unity, and really bringing the community together,” said Monasheri. “People look forward to this event every single year, so it’s important for us to bring it back and have every demographic come in.”

The event included a dinner highlighted by a variety of Shabbat traditions, one being a Shabbat candle lighting by women.

Development Director of the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University, Rabbi Levi Slonim, said one of the special things about this event is its connection to the Chabad’s founder -- commemorating 120 years of his birth.

“It’s very special for us to be able to do this event right before that special milestone, which is going to be this Monday night and Tuesday,” said Slonim. “It’s with his inspiration that we continue. He passed away 27 years ago, but his teachings continue to inspire us to this day.”