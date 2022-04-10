Binghamton community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- On Saturday, the Broome County Martin Luther King Commission held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Celebration.

The celebration was originally planned for Jan., but the committee decided to postpone it for a later date.

The event began with a march from Peace Maker Stage to the Salvation Temple Church in Binghamton.

Speakers, including Binghamton Mayor Jarad Kraham, spoke to the crowd about the impact Dr. King still has today.

“His message of racial justice equality, love, and service were not just words to be reflected upon and talked about it was truly a call to action, said Kraham.

Organizers told 12 News that its important to not only celebrate Dr. King, but celebrate him every day because his words helped change the world.

