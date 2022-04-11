Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton to host free Easter egg hunt

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is inviting the public to join them for a free Easter egg hunt.

After a two-year hiatus, the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton Easter egg hunt is back. Chairwoman of the Board Sue Bucci said Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton has been hosting this Easter egg hunt for 11 years.

“We took on this Easter egg adventure 11 years ago, so this is our ninth event. We missed the past two years but we’re so very excited to bring this to Recreation Park in Binghamton on Saturday morning,” Bucci said.

Bucci said this event is free and open to the public and recommends arriving early.

“It’s a free event for all children in the community,” Bucci said. “The Easter egg hunt itself begins exactly at 11 o’clock we blow a whistle and the kids go at 11 o’clock and by 11:07 a.m. usually every egg is picked up in the park.”

Bucci said Mirabito is the sponsor for this event and donated 750 pounds of candy.

“Mirabito has secured 750 pounds of candy for us to stuff 30,000 eggs,” Bucci said. “We’ve been working for the past two weekends with a team of volunteers from every walk of life.”

Bucci said there are three age categories for the hunt.

“We break it out to zero to three and we allow the parents to help in that category and then there’s four to seven and eight to 10,” Bucci said. “This year we want to make sure that everyone understands that even though we have an age cutoff if you have a child with special needs they should feel free to come no matter what their age is.”

Bucci said this year’s Egg hunt is dedicated to the memory of Harper Stantz, a young girl who died tragically in 2019.

“She grew up right near Recreation Park and was a great kid with a lot of energy and positivity,” Bucci said. “We wanted to do something to honor her memory with something that gives back to other children, especially at Recreation Park where she grew up.”

The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton 9th Easter egg hunt will take place April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park.

The egg hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m.

There will be prizes, music, refreshments, and a special visit from the Easter bunny.

“The carousel will be open we work with the City of Binghamton and they open up the park for us,” Bucci said.

This Easter egg hunt will take place rain or shine.