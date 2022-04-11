Advertisement

Man pulls knife on Target employee in Tompkins County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect after he pulled a knife on a Target employee.

The sheriff’s office charged 21-year-old Cedric M. Morais of Ithaca, N.Y. with robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. These are felony charges. Morais was also charged with menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

On April 7, deputies were dispatched to the Target in Lansing, N.Y. for a report of a man trying to steal multiple items from the store. Employees confronted Morais, who then dropped the items and asked the employees if they wanted to fight, the sheriff’s office said.

Morais backed an employee into a corner and pulled a knife on them but fled without hurting anyone, authorities said.

Morias was found by deputies on April 9 at an Econo Lodge. He was arrested without incident and later arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.

