Matthew’s Import Center to host Easter Bunny photos, benefits Humane Society
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Matthew’s Import Center is hosting a Kid and Pet Photos session with the Easter Bunny on April 14.
The event will be held at its location at 3013 Old Vestal Rd. from 4 to p.m.
The first photo is free and includes a holiday keepsake photo sleeve. Additional photos are $5 and proceeds will benefit the Broome County Humane Society.
The public and their dogs and cats are welcome, but pets need to be on a leash or in a crate.
Free refreshments will be served.