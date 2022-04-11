Advertisement

Operation Hardhat takes off for the season

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- On Apr. 11 New York State Police partnered with the New York State Department of Transportation for “Operation Hardhat.”

The initiative had road crews working on State Route 17 between Exits 66 and 65 in the Town of Owego. During the initiative, officers are dressed as DOT workers monitoring traffic. Troopers were on the lookout for speeding and distracted driving.

During the operation, State Police said 16 traffic tickets were issued. Including three tickets for speeding, two for drivers being on their cell phones and 11 more tickets were issued for other violations.

Troopers and DOT workers have lost their lives due to distracted drivers in the past, authorities noted.

DOT Public Information Specialist Scott Cook told 12 News initiatives like Operation Hardhat are important for the safety of the crews working.

“These are sons, daughters, brothers sisters, mothers, fathers just trying to get home to their families,” Cook said. what people don’t realize is they don’t take it for granted when they go home at 5 o’clock.

The DOT urges motorists to take extra caution in work zones. In 2021, 2,336 traffic tickets were issued during “Operation Hardhat” details throughout the state.

The initiative will continue throughout the summer.

