A return of mild temperatures

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers. 0-.T” High 58 (54-60) Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure will give us early sunshine. As warmer air moves in, we’ll have increasing clouds with a few afternoon showers. There will be a better chance of showers tonight.

We’ll have a few early showers Tuesday with increasing sun.

Our weather gets warm, but wet by Wednesday. A series of fronts will give us rain.

We’ll be a little cooler into the weekend, but with a low to our north, we’ll have scattered showers.