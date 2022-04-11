Advertisement

A return of mild temperatures

Warmer with Spring showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers. 0-.T” High 58 (54-60) Wind S 3-8 mph

High pressure will give us early sunshine. As warmer air moves in, we’ll have increasing clouds with a few afternoon showers. There will be a better chance of showers tonight.

We’ll have a few early showers Tuesday with increasing sun.

Our weather gets warm, but wet by Wednesday. A series of fronts will give us rain.

We’ll be a little cooler into the weekend, but with a low to our north, we’ll have scattered showers.

Temperatures on the upward swing.
Warm-up on its way
Rain/Snow Showers Sunday.
Passing rain/snow showers from time to time on Sunday
Some snow possible Saturday
An unsettled, chilly weekend ahead
Showers develop in the afternoon/evening.
The Southern Tier tries to dry out before more rain later this evening!