Warm this week, but a bit unsettled at times

Tonight: Rain showers likely. Chance of rain is 80% Low: 43-47

Tuesday: 30% chance of early showers. Becoming mostly sunny. High: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

A weak area of low pressure slides through the area tonight and scattered rain showers develop. Rainfall amounts will be light; 0.05-0.25″. Lows drop into the 40s. Any showers Tuesday will end early in the morning; before 9am, and some sunshine develops for the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the 60s.

LIGHT RAIN (WBNG)

SUN DEVELOPS (WBNG)

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, with the potential to be warmer if more sun develops. Highs each day are around 70. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday showers are likely as a cold front is expected to move in. The chance of showers Wednesday is 30% and 70% Thursday.

Next weekend starts milder in the upper 50s but for Easter Sunday temperatures likely drop into the upper 40s. Long dry periods are expected both weekend days. The chance of showers Saturday is 30% and 20% Sunday.