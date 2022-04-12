$50,000 grant funds new study rooms, benefiting youth in the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Mayor Jared Kraham and the Binghamton Housing Authority held a special ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Apr. 11 -- celebrating the grand opening of study rooms at the Carlisle Hills Apartments and Saratoga Heights Apartments.

The study centers provide a safe space for young students to complete schoolwork and are equipped with internet access, computers, desks and printers.

Lupardo secured a $50,000 grant from the NYS Department of Criminal Justice Services to help the Binghamton Housing Authority build the study spaces. The funding was provided in an effort to increase resources needed for youth development and gang prevention.

“Programs like this are really important,” said Lupardo. “We have to invest in our area and youth, especially to give an opportunity to those who can’t get on the internet and have a safe study space here.”

The Binghamton Housing Authority, Lupardo, and Kraham were joined by Binghamton CSD students to help announce the completion of the study centers.