Advertisement

$50,000 grant funds new study rooms, benefiting youth in the community

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Mayor Jared Kraham and the Binghamton Housing Authority held a special ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Apr. 11 -- celebrating the grand opening of study rooms at the Carlisle Hills Apartments and Saratoga Heights Apartments.

The study centers provide a safe space for young students to complete schoolwork and are equipped with internet access, computers, desks and printers.

Lupardo secured a $50,000 grant from the NYS Department of Criminal Justice Services to help the Binghamton Housing Authority build the study spaces. The funding was provided in an effort to increase resources needed for youth development and gang prevention.

“Programs like this are really important,” said Lupardo. “We have to invest in our area and youth, especially to give an opportunity to those who can’t get on the internet and have a safe study space here.”

The Binghamton Housing Authority, Lupardo, and Kraham were joined by Binghamton CSD students to help announce the completion of the study centers.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on Airport road.
Crews respond to house fire on Airport Road
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
Man pulls knife on Target employee in Tompkins County
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Latest News

$50,000 Grant Funds Study Rooms For Youth In Community
$50,000 Grant Funds Study Rooms For Youth In Community
Chenango Forks vs. Whitney Point boys lacrosse highlights
Top Five Plays of the Week (04-11-22)
Dustin Crispell, a Drag Queen known in as 'Dusty Boxx'
Drag Show for People of All Ages Aims to promote Acceptance, Anti-Bullying, and Family Fun