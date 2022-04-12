Bella Phelps, Wrestling Away Stereotypes

(WBNG) -- At 11-years-old, Bella Phelps is not your average sixth-grade student. She is a champion wrestler and history maker.

In less than three years, Bella has dominated the sport of wrestling with 64 wins primarily against boy wrestlers and she has no plans of slowing down. Her love of sports started with football and grew to include wrestling, which she describes as fun. “When I wrestle, I get in a mindset that I just don’t think about it. I just do it,” says Bella.

Bella is part of the Basement Brawlers, a free youth wrestling team in Walton, New York, started by lifelong wrestlers Luke Higley and Chad Mott. Higley is Bella’s coach.

“She’s really quick at picking up stuff. She’s got a great attitude, whether she’s winning or losing she’s she usually keeps a smile on her face. I mean, she’s competitive. She’s very athletic. She’s very coachable,” says Higley.

In the last three years, Bella carved a niche for herself in the sport; traveling across the nation to compete. She’s garnered recognition among several groups even performing in exhibition matches. Yet, despite her accolades, she makes sure to also be a champion in school.

“I focus eight hours a day on school. If I have homework, I’ll do it right after school before I go out. Then I’ll do fun stuff,” says Phelps.

Her favorite wrestling move is called a “Tight Waist Ankle,” which Bella describes as grabbing “around their belly and then you reach down to their ankle and bump them forward.”

Watching Bella during practice, you can’t help but admire the strength, focus, and dedication she exudes. Yet as strong as Bella is, she believes more in the strength of numbers. She’s happy to see the sport include more girls and believes that there is a movement coming. “The girls are coming into it for girls wrestling,” says Phelps.

Her parents, Kelly and Bobby Phelps, are very supportive of Bella. Her father, Bobby, is extremely passionate about the sport and also wants it to include more girls’ teams.

“There are girls out there that can actually do this sport that doesn’t know their potential,” he said. “There’s many of them. There’s a future. Girls wrestling has come a long way and that’s going to continue to grow. I want it to grow. I want to see more girls in this sport.”

Hopefully with the Basement Brawlers, and Bella Phelps, the sport will grow to include more teams for girls.