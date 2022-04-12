Advertisement

Binghamton Rotary Club presents Paul Cienniwa

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rotary Club held a presentation this afternoon with their guest speaker Paul Cienniwa.

Cienniwa is the Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra.

12 News was able to speak to Cienniwa before his presentation in which he was set to speak about the problems the orchestra faced during the height of the pandemic, and how they will continue forward.

He told 12 News the biggest problem it has faced is getting an audience to attend live events.

“Everyone loves that Binghamton has a symphony orchestra, that we have an opera company, that we have Broadway and community theater, all sorts of activities, everyone loves it,” he said, “but it takes an audience to come and support it., so i invite everyone to come out and support the local arts.”

Cienniwa added his gratitude for all the support in keeping the orchestra alive during this time.

The orchestra will be announcing its 2022 and 2023 season schedule soon. The next concert will be on Apr. 23 at the Forum Theater. To see their events you can visit their website right here.

