Choconut Center Volunteer Fire Department holds fundraiser to help raise funds for new equipment.

(WBNG) -- The Choconut Center Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser to help raise funds for their firefighters.

Starting Monday Apr. 10 the residents will have the opportunity to help support the fire station as they will be selling firehouse subs outside the station.

Amanda Macdonale volunteer firefighter says 5% of all proceeds will be donated to the station for the purchase of life-saving equipment. She say they also have raffles available for residents to join for the chance to win amazing prizes.

“We have a brand new CF Motto 600 4 wheeler that were raffling off, this is our third year doing it. Were doing this raffle with Five Mile Point and Whitney Point as well 10 dollars a ticket and then all of the proceeds to that also go into helping the three departments” said Amanda Macdonale.

She says since they are a smaller district, they work off a smaller budget so partnering up with fire house subs helps them raise money for new equipment.

“There’s a lot of tools, and equipment that we need. Our gear alone is a couple thousand dollars, so to keep us safe when we go into the burning buildings its really important to have the proper tools, and upkeep to keep the department going and the community safe as were doing it " said Amanda Macdonale.

The department is located on 1011 Middle Stella Ireland Road, Binghamton, N. The event will be held every day this week through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.