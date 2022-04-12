Early rain

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers, becoming mostly sunny. 0-.05″ 30% High 62 (58-64) Wind NW 5-15 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will give us early clouds and rain. As high pressure moves in, pressure we’ll have mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. As warmer air moves in, we’ll have increasing clouds. Showers move in late tonight.

Our weather gets warm Wednesday. Mainly dry, but there will be some scattered showers. A cold front coming through Thursday will give us a better chance of rain, showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll be cooler Friday and into the weekend. Dry Friday, but there will be a slight chance of some showers Saturday and Sunday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.