Early rain

Temperatures are on the rise
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers, becoming mostly sunny. 0-.05″ 30% High 62 (58-64) Wind NW 5-15 G20 mph

A cold front will give us early clouds and rain. As high pressure moves in, pressure we’ll have mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. As warmer air moves in, we’ll have increasing clouds. Showers move in late tonight.

Our weather gets warm Wednesday. Mainly dry, but there will be some scattered showers. A cold front coming through Thursday will give us a better chance of rain, showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll be cooler Friday and into the weekend. Dry Friday, but there will be a slight chance of some showers Saturday and Sunday.

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
Man pulls knife on Target employee in Tompkins County
Dustin Crispell, a Drag Queen known in as 'Dusty Boxx'
Drag Show for People of All Ages Aims to promote Acceptance, Anti-Bullying, and Family Fun
Operation Hardhat takes off for the season
Children's Charity Easter egg hunt
Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton to host free Easter egg hunt

LIGHT RAIN
Warm this week, but a bit unsettled at times
A return of mild temperatures
Temperatures on the upward swing.
Warm-up on its way
Rain/Snow Showers Sunday.
Passing rain/snow showers from time to time on Sunday