Fairy Doors set to magically appear in June on the Vestal Rail Trail

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The fourth annual Fairy Door Trail of Broome County & Nearby is set to begin on Jun. 1.

On the Vestal Rail Trail, you will be able to find fairy doors along the trail with the name of the fairy who lives within.

Organizer & Chief Imagination Officer Traci Pena told 12 News the project is a mix between a scavenger hunt, letterboxing and good old fashion adventuring. Pena said the event attracts all ages and genders.

She welcomed anyone to get involved and craft a door; The registration deadline is Friday, Apr. 15 and you can register by visiting the Fairy Doors of Broome County & Nearby Facebook page right here.

The project will run all month long.

Pena plans on encouraging artists to move the doors and houses to what will become the imagination forest within the Ross Park Zoo which will debut this summer.