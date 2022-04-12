Listed here: Streets impacted by hydrant flushing in Village of Endicott & Town of Union
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department is conducting routine hydrant flushing for the Village of Endicott and Town of Union residents.
According to the Village of Endicott, the hydrant flushing started on Monday and will continue through Wednesday. It will begin at 9 p.m. and end at midnight each night.
The flushing will impact the following streets:
- Dudley Avenue
- Marion Street
- Clara Street
- Duane Avenue
- W. Main Street
- Day Place
- Badger Avenue
- Page Avenue
- Maple Street
- Dwight Avenue
- Jennings Street
- Sliter Place
- N. Nanticoke Avenue
- W. Franklin Street
- Nanticoke Avenue
- N. Duane Avenue
- W. Wendell Street
- E. Wendell Street
- Birdsall Street
- Frey Avenue
- Elm Street
- Grippen Avenue
- Mills Avenue
- N. Page Avenue
- June Street
- Pheasant Lane
- Lyndale Drive
- Winston Drive
- Lorne Drive
- Verna Drive
- Leonard Drive
- Scribner Drive
- Kemp Drive
- Briar Lane
- Dean Drive
- Fraizer Drive
- Royal Road
- Lacey Drive
- Alfred Drive
- Stonefield Road
- University Avenue
- Smith Drive
- Harpur Drive
- Yale Street
- Byford Boulevard
- Columbia Drive
- Lyncourt Drive
- Douglas Drive
- Phyllis Street
- Ulmer Street
- Magnolia Drive
- Groveland Avenue
- Rath Avenue
- Hoover Avenue
- Hooper Road
- Paynter Avenue
- Watson Boulevard
- Circle Drive
- Valley Street
- Hayes Avenue
- Taft Avenue
- Jenkins Street
- Taylor Avenue
- Witherill Street
- Country Club Road
- Harding Avenue
- Hall Street
- Willis Avenue
- Lee Avenue
- Kelly Avenue
- Avenue B
- Beckwith Avenue
- Robbins Street
- King Street
- Kathleen Avenue
- Knightlee Avenue
Residents should not use water during flushing times, Endicott officials said. If water is discolored after hydrant flushing, residents are asked to run cold water for a couple of minutes then turn the faucet off to let the water settle for about an hour.
People with questions are asked to call 607-757-2445 ext. 3.