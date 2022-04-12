Listed here: Streets impacted by hydrant flushing in Village of Endicott & Town of Union

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department is conducting routine hydrant flushing for the Village of Endicott and Town of Union residents.

According to the Village of Endicott, the hydrant flushing started on Monday and will continue through Wednesday. It will begin at 9 p.m. and end at midnight each night.

The flushing will impact the following streets:

Dudley Avenue

Marion Street

Clara Street

Duane Avenue

W. Main Street

Day Place

Badger Avenue

Page Avenue

Maple Street

Dwight Avenue

Jennings Street

Sliter Place

N. Nanticoke Avenue

W. Franklin Street

Nanticoke Avenue

N. Duane Avenue

W. Wendell Street

E. Wendell Street

Birdsall Street

Frey Avenue

Elm Street

Grippen Avenue

Mills Avenue

N. Page Avenue

June Street

Pheasant Lane

Lyndale Drive

Winston Drive

Lorne Drive

Verna Drive

Leonard Drive

Scribner Drive

Kemp Drive

Briar Lane

Dean Drive

Fraizer Drive

Royal Road

Lacey Drive

Alfred Drive

Stonefield Road

University Avenue

Smith Drive

Harpur Drive

Yale Street

Byford Boulevard

Columbia Drive

Lyncourt Drive

Douglas Drive

Phyllis Street

Ulmer Street

Magnolia Drive

Groveland Avenue

Rath Avenue

Hoover Avenue

Hooper Road

Paynter Avenue

Watson Boulevard

Circle Drive

Valley Street

Hayes Avenue

Taft Avenue

Jenkins Street

Taylor Avenue

Witherill Street

Country Club Road

Harding Avenue

Hall Street

Willis Avenue

Lee Avenue

Kelly Avenue

Avenue B

Beckwith Avenue

Robbins Street

King Street

Kathleen Avenue

Knightlee Avenue

Residents should not use water during flushing times, Endicott officials said. If water is discolored after hydrant flushing, residents are asked to run cold water for a couple of minutes then turn the faucet off to let the water settle for about an hour.

People with questions are asked to call 607-757-2445 ext. 3.