‘The Mack is Back’ Gus Macker Basketball Tournament to Return to Norwich

Gus Macker Hat on display at the Norwich YMCA: The Gus Macker Basketball Tournament will return in June(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWICH, N.Y (WBNG) -- The Gus Macker Basketball tournament has a history in the Norwich, in fact it will be celebrating it’s 25th year within the city according to Executive Director of the Norwich YMCA Jamey Mullen.

Mullen says the 3 on 3 tournament is designed for people of all ages and all abilities. He says after registering, the system will use an algorithm to create fair and even teams.

While the tournament generates interest from people across the region, Mullen says what they bring to the local economy is important to the area. “It brings hundreds of thousands of people into Norwich. They’re staying at our hotels, they’re eating at a restaurant, they’re filling up our gas when they get here, or when they travel home. It’s generating tax dollars, (and) it kinda just puts Norwich on the map a little bit too”.

The Gus Macker Basketball Tournament will be on June 9th and 10th in downtown Norwich. Online, and mail-in registrations are open now. Online registration closes on June 20, and mail-in on June 17.

For more information and registration, you can visit their website here.

