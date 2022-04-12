Advertisement

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.

Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. She said the following in a statement sent to 12 News:

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization developer-controlled.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

