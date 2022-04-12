Advertisement

NY Lt Gov Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme

(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Benjamin was arrested Tuesday on charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud and falsification of records. Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, had joined the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in September, chosen by her to fill her former job a couple of weeks after she stepped into the governorship.

Benjamin was the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. During his state Legislature career, the Democrat emphasized criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

