Annual Volunteer Conference April 21

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Be a part of the Volunteer Administrators of the Southern Tier’s (VAST) annual Volunteer Conference.

“VAST is a volunteer organization and we bring together individuals of different organizations in the area that have volunteer opportunities,” VAST President Morgan White said. “We help teach them how to coordinate volunteers, manage volunteers, recruit volunteers and we have bi-monthly meetings in which we actually have guest speakers who come teach about those topics.”

White said previous topics include recruitment, virtual recruitment, and volunteer retention strategies.

VAST Vice President Alison Twang said this year’s Annual Volunteer Conference will be held virtually.

“It’s a great opportunity for nonprofit organizations, organizations that work with volunteers, and volunteers themselves,” Twang said. “We’ll have several sessions throughout the day where folks can learn about best practices to manage volunteers and really get the most out of their volunteer experience.”

Twang said you do not need to attend every session at the conference.

“If there’s one session that just sort of sparks their interest and they just want to come to that one they can do that or they can join us for the whole day,” Twang said.

The Virtual Annual Volunteer Conference will be held April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

This event is free for all-volunteer organizations, volunteers, and volunteer managers.

Online registration is open until April 20 at 4 p.m.