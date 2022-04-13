Advertisement

Financial Tip: April market update

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses the March market update.

“Since our last update the broader markets experienced a significant rally off of the mid-March lows rising 11% to the recent high on the 29th,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “April unfortunately has brought with it some proverbial showers giving back 4% of that 11% rally we saw in the S&P 500.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

