Financial Tip: April market update

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses the March market update.

“Since our last update the broader markets experienced a significant rally off of the mid-March lows rising 11% to the recent high on the 29th,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “April unfortunately has brought with it some proverbial showers giving back 4% of that 11% rally we saw in the S&P 500.”

