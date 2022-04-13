Advertisement

Get ready for some heat

Dry time dominates
wbng
wbng
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Warm. 0-.05″ 30% High 76 (68-78) Wind SSW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng

Our weather gets warm Wednesday. Mainly dry, but there will be some scattered showers. There will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight, but the precipitation will remain isolated.

A cold front coming through Thursday will give us a better chance of rain, showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll be cooler Friday and into the weekend. Dry Friday, but there will be a slight chance of some showers Saturday and Sunday. Maybe some snowflakes early Sunday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average Monday into Tuesday. Mixed clouds Monday with a few showers Tuesday.

