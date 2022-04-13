Advertisement

Johnson City begins water valve maintenance

Johnson City Water Department to begin water valve maintenance.
Johnson City Water Department to begin water valve maintenance.(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The water department in Johnson City will be conducting valve maintenance on N. Broad Street on Wednesday.

The maintenance will impact the following areas:

  • N. Broad from train tracks to Harry L. Drive
  • Parts of:
    • Brocton Street
    • Brown Street
    • Carlton Street
    • Diment Street
    • Lowell Avenue
    • North Street
    • Olive Street
    • Pratt Avenue

According to the water department, the water valve maintenance will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They say if loss of water pressure occurs after the designated time, run water for 5 to 10 minutes until any air is out of the line and the water runs clear if it is brown.

Most Read

1 rescued from Susquehanna River in Binghamton
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
Bella Phelps, Wrestling Away Stereotypes
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Latest News

The grand total of food and donations collected during the Spring Food Drive Challenge came out...
Owego Elks Lodge concludes Spring Food Drive Challenge 2022, raising over $5,000 in food and monetary donations
Owego Elks Lodge concludes Spring Food Drive Challenge 2022, raising over $5,000 in food and...
Owego Elks Lodge concludes Spring Food Drive Challenge 2022, raising over $5,000 in food and monetary donations
Highlights: Corning vs. Vestal (girls lacrosse)
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Binghamton (girls lacrosse)