Johnson City begins water valve maintenance
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The water department in Johnson City will be conducting valve maintenance on N. Broad Street on Wednesday.
The maintenance will impact the following areas:
- N. Broad from train tracks to Harry L. Drive
- Parts of:
- Brocton Street
- Brown Street
- Carlton Street
- Diment Street
- Lowell Avenue
- North Street
- Olive Street
- Pratt Avenue
According to the water department, the water valve maintenance will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They say if loss of water pressure occurs after the designated time, run water for 5 to 10 minutes until any air is out of the line and the water runs clear if it is brown.