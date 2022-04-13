Johnson City begins water valve maintenance

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The water department in Johnson City will be conducting valve maintenance on N. Broad Street on Wednesday.

The maintenance will impact the following areas:

N. Broad from train tracks to Harry L. Drive

Parts of: Brocton Street Brown Street Carlton Street Diment Street Lowell Avenue North Street Olive Street Pratt Avenue



According to the water department, the water valve maintenance will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They say if loss of water pressure occurs after the designated time, run water for 5 to 10 minutes until any air is out of the line and the water runs clear if it is brown.