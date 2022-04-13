ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell Spartan Theatre Company presents “Singin’ in the Rain” April 22 to 24.

“Our show [Singin’ in the Rain is about Hollywood in the 1920′s and it’s a transition between silent movies and talking pictures,” actor Kerian Farley said.

Actress Emily Dimock, who plays the role of Kathy Selden, said her character is an up-and-coming star trying to make her name.

“I really like this role because it’s challenging for me I find the larger-than-life roles to be easier to play but when you have to replicate accurate human behavior that’s what I find more difficult so it’s fun to challenge myself,” Dimock said.

Farley said rehearsals for this production began in January.

“It’s been a lot of work but it’s been really enjoyable,” Farley said. “It’s coming together nicely and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Dimock said her experience can be summed up in three words.

“It’s been stressful, rewarding and fun,” Dimock said.

Farley and Dimock said their favorite song in the show is “Good Morning.”

“It’s fun it’s upbeat and it has a nice dance,” Farley said.

Friday and Saturday’s shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s show begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

Tickets will only be available at the door.