Owego Elks Lodge concludes Spring Food Drive Challenge 2022, raising over $5,000 in food and monetary donations

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Seven local organizations came together to celebrate the Owego Elks Lodge’s Spring Food Drive Challenge -- collecting over 3,000 food items as well as $1,000 in monetary donations.

The grand total of food and donations came out to $5,800. Owego Elks Lodge Secretary and Chair of the Charity Committee, Tim Sayers, said he his grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s wonderful to see all these groups come together to meet a need here in the county,” said Sayers. “It’s just so wonderful, I can’t really put it into words exactly how it all comes together.”

Participants of the two week-long challenge collected non-perishable food and donations for points. The team with the most points is named winner, and this year the Vestal Elks Lodge took home the victory with over 11,000 points.

Vestal Elks member Karen Pooler says the organization is happy to participate in the challenge, and plans to return next year to defend their winning title.

“Hunger doesn’t really know any boundaries and while we’re just this far out of Tioga County, we felt we could help and make an impact,” said Pooler. “We stepped up to the challenge, we rallied everybody, and we pulled that off so we’re very happy we could help.”

Along with the Vestal and Owego Elks Lodge -- the Owego Kiwanis, Girl Scout Troop 40234, Tri Towne Insurance, and the Owego Women of the Moose Chapter #280 participated in the food drive.

The food items and monetary donations collected by the teams will be distributed to ten different food pantries in Tioga County.