Strong cold front coming Thursday

Tonight: Scattered showers with an isolated thundershower possible. Warm. Low: 51-58

Thursday: Warm with a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon. A gusty storm or two possible, especially southeast. Temperatures fall into the 50s behind a cold front in the afternoon. High: 69-74↓

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 35-42

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be unseasonably mild with a chance of some more scattered showers. Temperatures likely stay in the low to upper 50s.

A cold front swings in Thursday and it will be warm again. The strong cold front arrives west to east starting around 11am west and should bring a line of showers and embedded thunder. Places southeast of Binghamton, as the front crosses in the afternoon, will have a better chance of warming up more. This supports more instability and a higher risk of storms intensifying. There is a chance of a few severe storms east/southeast as a result. The chance of rain is around 80%. Highs still hit around 70 in Binghamton and could be mid 70s depending on clouds southeast/east. Temperatures will drop 20 or more degrees in a matter of a couple hours as the cold front crosses your location. The late afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s. A sharp clearing develops west to east in the early evening and partly cloudy to clear skies return with lows in the 30s to low 40s Thursday night.

COLD FRONT COMING (WBNG)

THURSDAY STORMS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

SWINGING TEMPERATURES (WBNG)

Friday looks quite nice with sun and clouds but Saturday is shaping up with a large amount of uncertainty in temperatures. Low pressure is expected to slide through but the timing of it is in question. If it slows, highs will be higher. If it speeds up, they’ll be lower. If it hangs up over us there could be a 25+ degree range in temperatures from NW to SE. Highs right now appear to be in the mid to upper 50s. The chance of rain is 80%.

For Easter Sunday temperatures likely drop into the upper 40s with some rain or snow showers possible. Monday looks nice but Tuesday and Wednesday remain unsettled and a bit cool for this time of year.