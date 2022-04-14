Advertisement

Baseball bat-wielding man arrested after threatening bank employees in Tompkins County

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man who carried a metal baseball bat into a bank on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to a Key Bank on Triphammer Road in the Village of Lansing for a report of a man carrying a metal baseball bat, breaking a door and hand sanitizer dispenser inside the bank, and was acting irate.

The man fled the bank with the bat on foot when deputies arrived. He was located with the bat on Graham Road in the village shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities identified him as 31-year-old Dusty Townsend of Lansing. They said he threatened employees and damaged a door and hand sanitizer.

Townsend kicked and spit on several deputies while he was in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

He was charged with the felony of criminal mischief in the third degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

He was sent to centralized arraignment and released to probation by order of a judge.

