Broome County now accepting applications for Small Community Fund Grant Program

(WBNG) -- Broome County is now accepting applications from municipalities and non-profits for its yearly Small Community Fund Grant program through May 13.

County Executive Jason Garnar says there is $150,000 available for community improvement projects, and since each project usually receives around $5,000 to $10,000 there will be many projects available.

“If you’re a non-profit, if you’re a municipality I would encourage you to apply for these projects,” Garnar said. “We were looking at all the projects that have been done over the last three or four years and whether it’s our parks or other types of places, they’ve really had a meaningful effect on our community.”

Since 2018, the fund has supported more than 30 projects throughout Broome County.

The county said that while applications are open to all applicants that meet the criteria, the fund is intended to help smaller communities with projects that may not be eligible for alternate funding sources. The emphasis of the Small Community Fund will be on projects which address the goals of the comprehensive plan.

Applications can be found on the County’s website and are due by May 13th and should be returned to Beth Lucas via email, beth.lucas@broomecounty.us, or by mail: PO Box 1766, Broome County Office Building, Binghamton, NY 13902.