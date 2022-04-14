1 hurt in Baldwin Street shooting in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge told 12 News that one person was hurt in a shooting on Baldwin Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Dodge, officers were dispatched to the street around 2:58 p.m. He said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated.

However, he said the victim is not cooperating with officers. As of 4 p.m., police do not have anyone in custody.

There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public, according to Dodge.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.