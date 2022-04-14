Advertisement

Local organization holds Autism appreciation fundraiser at Ross Park Zoo

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- On Wednesday, Apr. 13 at the Ross Park Zoo local organization Advocates for Autism held an event to bring families with autism in the Southern Tier together.

The organization partnered up with Big Zeus Barbecue for a fundraiser which will help raise money for some of their social activities. Residents lined up in the parking lot of the zoo to purchase chicken dinner meals, or a piece of chicken to supporting a good cause.

Sally Colletti President of the Advocates for autism says she wanted bring everyone together to celebrate and appreciate autism.

“Today was to really make sure that everyone knows that its Autism Appreciation Month, we’re sort of moving on from awareness because 1 and Forty-Four kids, as of this year according to the CDC are diagnosed with autism so were all aware of it” said Sally Colletti.

Colletti says, parents who have kids with autism support their kids for a lifetime, and by having this fundraiser they plan on supporting those families.

She adds, now is the time we all start normalizing autism so those with it can feel like they are apart of the community, because they are.

