More stormy weather

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 80% High 60s (64-72) Wind SW becoming NW 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front coming through late morning/early afternoon. This will give us a better chance of rain, showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be falling behind the front. Skies will be mostly clear, and we’ll be cold tonight.

We’ll be cooler Friday and into the weekend. Dry during the day Friday, but there will be a slight chance of some showers Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. There could be some snowflakes Sunday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Mixed clouds Monday with a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

