Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network 8th Annual ‘Guys & Gals Fashion Gala’ returns in person

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network for their 8th Annual “Guys & Gals Fashion Gala.”

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Executive Director Sharon Chesna said the goal of Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network is to improve pregnancy and birth outcomes and support the health and development of individuals and families.

“First and foremost our goal is to make sure that all women who decide to become pregnant have healthy pregnancies and that all babies born are healthy and families are ready to take care of them,” Chesna said. “We have our community health workers who do 1:1 work with any women of reproductive age or their family who needs some assistance in accessing services and getting health care.”

After the gala was canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 Chesna said she is excited to have the event back in person.

“We are so excited to be back in person and also recognizing that we have a few rising rates but we have taken strides to make sure that everything is going to be as safe as possible for people,” Chesna said.

Chesna said the fashion show will begin at 7 p.m.

“We have 40 models who are going to be showing spring clothing from 17 local stores and we really want to support our local stores so the majority of these are not chain stores they are all locally owned,” Chesna said.

Along with the fashion show, Chesna said 20 local businesses will be present at the Gala showcasing their products.

“They are going to have their services and their products available both for information sharing as well as for purchase,” Chesna said.

Chesna said this gala provides an opportunity to celebrate local businesses and support the programs offered at Mothers & Babies.

“This is the most important fundraiser for our organization and it really helps us continue the programs that we have,” Chesna said.

The 8th Annual Guys & Gals Fashion Gala is on April 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

Guests can expect music, refreshments, small business vendors, silent & live auctions and fashion.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.