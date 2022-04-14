Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Kano!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Kano from the Broome County Humane Society!

Kano is a 3-year-old mixed breed neutered male. Kano was taken for cruelty locally and does have some physical impairment due to the abuse he suffered.

“He has some issues with the way he walks and he doesn’t walk a lot about a mile is all he does,” Broome County Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said.

Hubik said Kano is very thin and could use some weight gain.

“You want to use a high protein food that’s what we feed our puppies, puppy chow,” Hubik ssaid. “Or you can give him lots of treats.”

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Kano on the Broome County Humane Society website, he may have already been adopted.

