Quiet weather heading into the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 36-42

Friday: Sun and clouds. Turning windy. Gusts could reach 30-35mph. High: 58-64

Friday Night: 60% chance of rain. 40% southeast. Low: 44-50

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes us into the overnight. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday looks quite nice with sun and clouds. It will turn windy, though, and gusts could reach 30-35mph at times. Highs climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday night some showers develop with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

WINDY FRIDAY AHEAD (WBNG)

Saturday is a day of change and will bring rain and possibly even some wet snow. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Rain totals could range from 0.25-0.75″. Highs could range from the upper 40s NW to upper 50s SE, but as a cold front sinks through the area, temperatures are expected to slide back into the 40s for everyone. Rivers will need to be watched carefully if widespread rainfall totals exceed the upper end of our forecast range.

For Easter Sunday temperatures likely drop into the upper 40s with some rain or snow showers possible. Monday looks nice but Tuesday and Wednesday remain unsettled and a bit cool for this time of year. Rain or snow is possible Tuesday followed by quiet Wednesday weather.