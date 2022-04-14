Running from anxiety and depression: new program to help combat mental health issues

(WBNG) -- After watching a Netflix documentary about the benefits running has for those struggling with mental health, Renee Nurek Social Worker for The Hope Center was motivated to bring that form of therapy to the Southern Tier.

Nurek said the Running From Anxiety and Depression program will teach residents a better way to cope with negative thoughts, while also using behavioral therapy to help motivate clients.

“Once you pin point what those thoughts are and try to replace those with more positive thoughts and challenge those thoughts and refocus those thoughts you can really change your feelings and actions” said Renee Nurek.

She told 12 News The Hope Center partnered up with “Wellness Centered”, and “Brave 2 BU Fitness” for this program where each group will utilize their particular skills to help each client succeed.

“When we don’t feel like doing something we get all those symptoms of depression, and anxiety where we are sort of paralyzed and don’t feel good. You want to do things that will make you feel better, or healthier so we flip the script. We do what we don’t want to do. For example, you don’t want to work out because you’re depressed, and your anxious, so the best thing to do is to do what you don’t want to do to relieve that stress” said Renee Nurek.

She said before each walk each person will set a goal, whether that be a fitness goal, mental goal, or both where you will think about what you want to work on? Or what positive things do you want to think about while walking or running?

Nurek adds, this group will begin running every Tuesday, starting May 17. at 6 p.m.

To sign up, call or text Renee at 607-242-7808. You can also email her at renee@thehopecenter1.com.