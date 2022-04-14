State Police seize ‘ghost guns’ in Otsego County, day before Biden announces new regulations

SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police seized ghost guns and made a felony arrest in the Town of Springfield on April 10.

State Police said troopers responded to a location on County Highway 54 in Springfield following a 911 call that said there was an attempted break-in at a residence.

Police said an investigation determined that 37-year-old Kenneth A. Carson attempted to enter the home of someone he knew and fired a gun while outside it. No one was hurt, police said.

Authorities said he was in possession of ghost guns, which are weapon parts bought online and assembled at home. They usually do not have a serial number and are hard for law enforcement to track.

Carson was charged with the following:

Attempted Burglary in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the second degree, a class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Manufacture of a Machine Gun, class D felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, class D felony

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, class D felony

Criminal Mischief in the third degree, a class E felony

Carson was remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $45,000 bond.

On April 12, 12 News spoke with Broome County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb, who said ghost guns have been appearing in the county. She said the firearms are causing problems for law enforcement locally.

President Joe Biden announced new regulations on ghost guns on April 11, just one day after State Police seized the ghost guns from Carson.

The Associated Press reported that the new regulations change the current definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts. So now frames and receivers of guns will need to be licensed and include serial numbers. The AP also reported that the manufacturers will need to run a background check before a sale regardless of how the weapon was made.

In a news release, State Police said it wanted to remind New Yorkers that possessing or making privately manufactured firearms without serial numbers is a crime and a threat to public safety. They asked if you know someone who is making firearms, to contact them.

State Police also noted other firearms were seized.