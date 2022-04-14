U-E Central School District hosts Bus Driver Job Fair, recruiting more bus drivers

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott Central School District is hosting its Bus Driver Job Fair -- offering information and training to people interested in the career.

With school districts throughout the nation facing a shortage in bus drivers, U-E CSD is hoping to attract more drivers to the profession.

Driver Fred Goodall says the district has been hosting the job fair for several years. He said they have seen much success despite the driver shortage.

“It’s a nationwide shortage and the job fairs have been very successful,” said Goodall. “As a matter of fact, today we had one applicant that I’m almost positive he will apply. I think I can get him through training.”

The job fair gives people an opportunity to come in and learn more about the benefits of being a driver, while also having the opportunity to sit in a bus and drive it around to get a feel of what the position entails.

Supervisor of transportation Lisa Bennett said the school district also pays for drivers to receive their CDL if they’re interested in working for the school.

“For a school bus driver you have to have a Class B license. You also need a passenger and a school bus endorsement, as well as an air brake endorsement,” said Bennett. “One thing that school bus drivers in New York State do not need right now is the DOT physical card.”

U-E will be hosting the next Bus Driver Job Fair Thursday, Apr. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information call U-E CSD transportation at (607) 757-2125.