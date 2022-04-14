You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest update with the Chenango Street Bridge?

(WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News reached out to the New York State Department of Transportation to find out the latest update on the Chenango Street Bridge.

NYSDOT sent a statement to 12 News that reads:

“The New York State Department of Transportation has detected uncharacteristic settlement of the roadway above the arch of the Chenango Street Bridge. While the bridge remains safe for travel, to preserve the structure’s 75-year design life the department has been hard at work to develop a solution. NYSDOT recently completed a test section using shotcrete (sprayed-on concrete) as part of the bridge retrofit, which did not perform as expected. Following detailed analysis by DOT and national experts, an alternative approach is being adopted called cast-in-place. The duration of the closure will be shared when more detailed testing is completed. Again, the public can be assured that the bridge is safe.”

While construction has stalled until more testing can be done, NYSDOT reiterated that the bridge is still safe to travel on.

The project that originally started on Sept. 11, was only expected to take three months but has now been stalled for an unknown amount of time. Stay with 12 News as we work to get more updates regarding the bridge project.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.