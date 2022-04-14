Advertisement

You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest update with the Chenango Street Bridge?

Construction delayed on Chenango St. bridge
Construction delayed on Chenango St. bridge(wbng)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News reached out to the New York State Department of Transportation to find out the latest update on the Chenango Street Bridge.

NYSDOT sent a statement to 12 News that reads:

“The New York State Department of Transportation has detected uncharacteristic settlement of the roadway above the arch of the Chenango Street Bridge. While the bridge remains safe for travel, to preserve the structure’s 75-year design life the department has been hard at work to develop a solution. NYSDOT recently completed a test section using shotcrete (sprayed-on concrete) as part of the bridge retrofit, which did not perform as expected. Following detailed analysis by DOT and national experts, an alternative approach is being adopted called cast-in-place. The duration of the closure will be shared when more detailed testing is completed. Again, the public can be assured that the bridge is safe.”

While construction has stalled until more testing can be done, NYSDOT reiterated that the bridge is still safe to travel on.

The project that originally started on Sept. 11, was only expected to take three months but has now been stalled for an unknown amount of time. Stay with 12 News as we work to get more updates regarding the bridge project.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.

Most Read

Binghamton man missing since 2019 found dead in Pennsylvania, homicide investigation underway
1 rescued from Susquehanna River in Binghamton
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
Bella Phelps, Wrestling Away Stereotypes

Latest News

A Binghamton University volunteering their time through PwC Scholars, helping non-profit 'Stand...
B.U. Students help Non-Profit through Community Service Project
Local organization holds Autism appreciation fundraiser at Ross Park Zoo
Running from anxiety and depression: new program to help combat mental health issues
Running from Anxiety and Depression
Running from Anxiety and Depression