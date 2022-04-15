Advertisement

CDC: Broome County has a ‘high level’ of COVID-19

Source: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
Source: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Broome County has a high community level of COVID-19.

Tioga County, along with several other counties in New York State, also has a high community level of COVID.

On the CDC’s website, counties with a high level of the virus are depicted in orange. Counties with a medium and low level of the virus are depicted in yellow and green respectfully.

The CDC determines the community level by measuring the case rate per 100,000 people, New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people and the percent staffed inpatient beds in use by patients that are confirmed to be sick with the virus. For more information, go to the CDC website by going to this link. The levels were calculated on Thursday.

On April 13, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar warned Broome County residents that cases were rising in the county. He said the Broome County Health Department is averaging more than 100 new cases of the virus a day.

“With the recent increase in cases, we need to all pause and remember the best practices that will help us mitigate the spread of COVID,” Garnar said in an afternoon news conference addressing COVID.

He also noted that tests were widely available in the county and asked residents to remain responsible for the Easter Weekend.

The CDC says people who live in counties with a high level of COVID should wear a mask indoors and on public transportation.

